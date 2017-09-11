A long held criticism of striker Dino Ndlovu from many South African fans is that his goals rush in the last few seasons have come in weak leagues and is therefore not a good indicator of his talent‚ but he will get a chance to dispel that with arguably the biggest game of his career.

Ndlovu has netted 38 goals in 61 starts for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta and Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag since the start of the 2015/16 campaign‚ including five in eight in this season to date.

He takes that form into a UEFA Champions League meeting with English giants Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday‚ when he is likely to lead the line against one of the best defences in Europe.

What the above statistics do not show either is the number of assists he has been involved in with his bustling style providing a headache for opponents.

What his detractors love to forget is that he has already netted away goals against Italian side Fiorentina‚ Romanian champions Sheriff and top Danish outfit FC Copenhagen‚ the latter proving crucial in getting Qarabag into the group stages of the Champions League.

In fact‚ he is joint second on the list of Champions League scorers this season with four in six games‚ further evidence that he is no ‘flat track bully’.