Champions League to test Klopp's progress at Liverpool

When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool in October 2015, he made a promise: "If we sit here in four years, I think we (will) win one title," he said.

Next month will mark the second anniversary of Klopp's appointment, the halfway point of that four-year cycle.

There has undoubtedly been progress in that time; a team who were 10th in the Premier League when he arrived finished fourth last season.

Whether they are significantly closer to winning a major trophy is more open to debate.

Liverpool reached two finals in Klopp's first seven months as manager, losing on penalties to Manchester City in the League Cup at Wembley, and suffering a more decisive 3-1 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League in Basel.