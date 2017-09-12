Golden Arrows will be another tough nut to crack for struggling Wits

Moeneeb Josephs’s emotional expression of dismay at the hunger displayed by his Bidvest Wits team-mates in their poor start to the 2017-18 season gives hint that all is not well at the league champions.

Staggeringly‚ Wits are yet to win a game in five in regulation time in this campaign as they suffer a hangover from their league and cup double last season.

The Clever Boys surely need a win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff: 7.30pm)‚ just to remind themselves that they can.

A tearful Josephs gave one of the more candid post-match TV interviews seen in SA football when he refused to blame missed chances for Wits’ 2-1 second-leg (making it 3-1 on aggregate) MTN8 semifinal defeat against Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.