Kaizer Chiefs fans brace themselves for bumpy ride as PSL action returns
Spring has sprung‚ girls wear summery short skirts‚ birds chirrup in the trees‚ and the warm and easy months are upon us again.
But not all of us‚ if some posts on Twitter are to go by.
Not for Kaizer Chiefs fans‚ apparently.
This two week international break has ensured that Chiefs supporters receive spring in a better mood.— Khusta (@Mkhu28) September 4, 2017
The past Fifa international break‚ according to some mischievous posts on social media‚ were only a brief respite for the suffering of the Amakhosi faithful.
For a brief two weeks‚ while Bafana Bafana suffered away and then at home against Cape Verde‚ Chiefs fans‚ according to Twitter‚ could lay off the hypertension pills and get their minds off their team’s appalling off-season signings‚ poor results and painful football.
Chiefs and Arsenal fans when they realize it's international break, no chest pains for the coming weekend pic.twitter.com/PFrMF4thZr— Mukovhe 🇿🇦 (@iMukovhe) August 28, 2017
That all ends on Wednesday night‚ though‚ when Chiefs return to action in the Absa Premiership‚ where they have drawn one and lost one‚ at Cape Town City’s Cape Town Stadium (kickoff: 7.30pm).
Benni McCarthy’s City have won five from five in all competitions.
The dopest thing about the international break is being spared having to watch Kaizer Chiefs pretending to play football.— pantsu (@SkelmGemer) August 30, 2017
That includes reaching the MTN8 final with victories in both legs of their semifinal against that competition’s and the league’s defending champions‚ Bidvest Wits‚ including 2-1 at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.
Hey @KaizerChiefs use the international break to get a new coach along with a couple of new players.— Pheli Shabalala (@mshengulala) August 28, 2017
And Chiefs have never looked forward to trips to the Cape with much relish.
The prognosis might not be so good for the Twitter roasting to show any signs of abating.
With the international break a new coach could at least have a week to get used to the players. Must I always think for u? @KaizerChiefs— Andy Dufresne (@MrSpice99) August 27, 2017
- TimesLIVE
