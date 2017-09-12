Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs fans brace themselves for bumpy ride as PSL action returns

12 September 2017 - 14:38 By Marc Strydom
Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Image: BackpagePix

Spring has sprung‚ girls wear summery short skirts‚ birds chirrup in the trees‚ and the warm and easy months are upon us again. 

But not all of us‚ if some posts on Twitter are to go by.

Not for Kaizer Chiefs fans‚ apparently.

The past Fifa international break‚ according to some mischievous posts on social media‚ were only a brief respite for the suffering of the Amakhosi faithful.

For a brief two weeks‚ while Bafana Bafana suffered away and then at home against Cape Verde‚ Chiefs fans‚ according to Twitter‚ could lay off the hypertension pills and get their minds off their team’s appalling off-season signings‚ poor results and painful football.

That all ends on Wednesday night‚ though‚ when Chiefs return to action in the Absa Premiership‚ where they have drawn one and lost one‚ at Cape Town City’s Cape Town Stadium (kickoff: 7.30pm).

Benni McCarthy’s City have won five from five in all competitions.

That includes reaching the MTN8 final with victories in both legs of their semifinal against that competition’s and the league’s defending champions‚ Bidvest Wits‚ including 2-1 at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

And Chiefs have never looked forward to trips to the Cape with much relish.

The prognosis might not be so good for the Twitter roasting to show any signs of abating.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs fans brace themselves for bumpy ride as PSL action returns Soccer
  2. Rampant Manchester City ready to march on Feyenoord Soccer
  3. Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks Rugby
  4. SAFA opts against appealing FIFA order to replay tainted Senegal match Soccer
  5. Prudent Real Madrid remain Champions League favourites Soccer

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Teacher beats up female pupils in class

Related articles

  1. McCarthy forced to shuffle deck ahead of ailing but unpredictable Chiefs visit Soccer
  2. Prudent Real Madrid remain Champions League favourites Soccer
  3. SAFA opts against appealing FIFA order to replay tainted Senegal match Soccer
  4. Champions League to test Klopp's progress at Liverpool Soccer
  5. MTN8 final venue headache for PSL as Cape Town City call for neutrality Soccer
  6. 'Genius' Tau dims stars Soccer
  7. Benni sends stern warning to ailing Amakhosi Soccer
  8. Sundowns too strong for Free State Stars Soccer
  9. Cape Town City name Robyn Johannes as the club's new captain Soccer
  10. OPINION: Moeneeb Josephs' emotional rebuke of his colleagues should be taken ... Soccer
X