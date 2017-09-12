McCarthy forced to shuffle deck ahead of ailing but unpredictable Chiefs visit

Few have ever come out unscathed after a blow to the chin from Tyson and so Cape Town City must do without midfield work horse Roland Putsche for Wednesday’s key clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League.

The Austrian received 17 stitches after a clash of heads with Bidvest Wits captain Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo on Sunday and has been told by doctors to lay off for a week‚ his coach Benni McCarthy said on the eve of the game at the Cape Town Stadium.

“Therefore‚ unfortunately‚ he is not available‚” said the coach.