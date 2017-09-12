Morrison strikes as Orlando Pirates brush Ajax Cape Town aside

Bernard Morrison marked his first league start for Orlando Pirates in almost a year with his first goal for the club as the Buccaneers won a second game of the new league season by beating Ajax Cape Town 1-0 on Tuesday night and increasing their haul of points to seven out of a possible nine.

Ajax remain winless after their first three games of the season and are second from bottom of the standings with just one.

Thamsanqa Gabuza applied an all-important flick on to a long throw-in to find Morrison unmarked at the back post where he was able to steer it home despite the effort of Ajax goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

The goal came as early as the ninth minute of a match that reflected a lack of match fitness in both camps in this early stage of the season.

Ghana-born Morrison had been sparingly used last season by the Buccaneers.

He made three starts at the beginning of the season – the last on September 27 last year against Platinum Stars -- but then a combination of a loss of form and injury did not offer him another opportunity in a league match until Tuesday night.