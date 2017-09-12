Prudent Real Madrid remain Champions League favourites

Such is Real Madrid's confidence in creating more Champions League history that while others have spent hundreds of millions trying to catch up, the back-to-back European champions were happy to cash in.

Real made a profit of over $90 million in the transfer market thanks to the departures of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Danilo.

Yet they remain very much the side to beat as the Champions League returns on Tuesday having ended a near three-decade long wait for a team to retain the trophy.

"We are the champions so everyone faces us with extra motivation," warned former Real striker Emilio Butragueno, now the club's director of institutional relations.