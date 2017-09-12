Rampant Manchester City ready to march on Feyenoord

Pep Guardiola's rampant Manchester City will be keen to keep the momentum going as they open the hunt for Champions League glory against a diminished Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

After mauling Liverpool 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, City now travel to face the Dutch champions -- who face a daunting prospect after a 15-year absence from the group stage of the competition.

Eyes in particular will be on City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, whose sublime form played a major part in the Liverpool drubbing and who is sure to sniff out and exploit weaknesses in Feyenoord's midfield and defence.

Feyenoord may have beaten Heracles 4-2 in a Dutch top-flight match over the weekend, but their opponents came dangerously close to scoring more goals -- a fact no doubt that will play on coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's mind.