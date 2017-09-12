The South African Football Association (Safa) will not appeal a Fifa decision that Bafana Bafana need to replay their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against Senegal‚ Safa announced on Tuesday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan and legal committee head Norman Arendse said the decision not to appeal the annulment of the game‚ which was played in November 2016 in Polokwane‚ was taken at an emergency committee meeting on Wednesday.

They said the decision was taken on moral and ethical grounds of the association not wanting to benefit from match manipulation‚ even if Fifa had established no wrongdoing on the part of South Africa.

Fifa has conveyed to Safa that the match manipulation was carried out on behalf of betting syndicates.

Jordaan and Arendse said there were legal grounds for an appeal‚ such as Safa never being cited to give their testimony‚ and the committee that made the ruling for a replay not having the jurisdiction to.