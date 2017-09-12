SuperSport add to Platinum Stars' woes
SuperSport United saved their best for the closing stages to beat Platinum Stars 2-0 in their Absa Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.
Sifiso Myeni, who replaced ineffective Dove Wome in the 76th minute, unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty box to beat Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela in the 84th and Jeremy Brockie put matters beyond doubt deep into optional time.
For United, this hard fought win has moved them to fifth on the standings six points from their opening three matches while Stars remain rooted at the foot of the pile with only one point to show from their troubles.
On the evidence of their pedestrian performance, new Stars coach Roger de Sa is faced with a mountain to climb in the coming weeks if they are to get their campaign back on track after a woeful start where they have lost all their opening three matches.
Stars will have an opportunity to register their first win of the season when they host Chippa United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon.
For SuperSport, their next league assignment is also against Chippa United next week Tuesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium where they will be looking to move a few places up on the log.
Stars enjoyed most of the possession in the opening exchanges where they managed to go through the United midfield that was marshaled by Dean Furman but they lacked killer ideas when they arrived in the opposition danger.
As the game progressed, United started to find their rhythm and one of their probing moves resulted in a corner but a header by defender Clayton Daniels went agonisingly wide of the upright after 20 minutes.
Minutes later, Ghanaian defender Richard Boateng tricked his way on the left side before delivering a good dipping cross into the box that landed on the path of Thuso Phala but he failed to find the target.
Just after the hour mark, Phala turned supplier to striker Brockie but the New Zealander’s header from close range went past the upright with Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela beaten.
United missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 72nd minute when substitute midfielder Thabo Mnyamane ballooned his shot over the crossbar with only Mzimela to beat after he received a pass from Phala.
This match seemingly looked destined for the share of the spoils but Myeni, who is on a season long loan from Bidvest Wits, and Brockie had other ideas with two late goals to ensure the three points.
Other PSL Results: Chippa United 1 Baroka 3, Polokwane City 1 Bloemfontein Celtic 2, AmaZulu 1 Maritburg United 1 - TimesLIVE
