SuperSport add to Platinum Stars' woes

SuperSport United saved their best for the closing stages to beat Platinum Stars 2-0 in their Absa Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

Sifiso Myeni, who replaced ineffective Dove Wome in the 76th minute, unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty box to beat Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela in the 84th and Jeremy Brockie put matters beyond doubt deep into optional time.

For United, this hard fought win has moved them to fifth on the standings six points from their opening three matches while Stars remain rooted at the foot of the pile with only one point to show from their troubles.

On the evidence of their pedestrian performance, new Stars coach Roger de Sa is faced with a mountain to climb in the coming weeks if they are to get their campaign back on track after a woeful start where they have lost all their opening three matches.

Stars will have an opportunity to register their first win of the season when they host Chippa United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon.