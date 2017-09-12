World Cup ticket sales start Thursday

FIFA announced Tuesday that ticket sales for the 2018 World Cup will begin on Thursday, nine months to the day that the tournament kicks off in Russia.

“Fans all over the world will also be able to book their place as ticket sales for the tournament start exclusively on FIFA.com/tickets,” world football’s governing body said.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said the ticketing system will give fans “a fair chance” to secure tickets for the June 14-July 15 extravaganza.

The sales process has been divided into two phases.

During the first period, which starts on Thursday and finishes on October 12, fans will be able to submit their ticket applications.