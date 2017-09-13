Annoyed Mourinho warns Man United players against 'fantasy football'

Jose Mourinho set the Champions League bar high for his Manchester United team after criticising them for trying to play "fantasy football" in a 3-0 win over Basel on Tuesday.

Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford all scored their first Champions League goals as United eased past the Swiss side at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, bidding to win the competition for a third time having taken Porto and Inter Milan all the way, accused his side of switching off after Lukaku's goal put them 2-0 ahead shortly after the interval, having dominated the first half.

"Three points are important when you start the group phase at home," Mourinho, who took United to the Europa League title last season in his first campaign in charge, told BT Sport.