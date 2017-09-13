Soccer

Cape Town City face sanction‚ or even expulsion‚ over shirt sponsor

13 September 2017 - 15:26 By Mark Gleeson
Roland Putsche, Teko Modise, Ayanda Patosi and Lyle Lakay during the Cape Town City FC sponsorship announcement press conference at Cape Town Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Roland Putsche, Teko Modise, Ayanda Patosi and Lyle Lakay during the Cape Town City FC sponsorship announcement press conference at Cape Town Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City and its owner John Comitis face the possibility of stiff sanction‚ even the possibility of expulsion from the Premier Soccer League‚ over their shirt sponsorship with SportPesa.

That is if a specially convened Board of Governors meeting on Thursday decides to punish City for “defiance” of the organisation’s rules.

The 32 clubs of the top-flight and National First Division meet at a Johannesburg hotel on Thursday to deliberate the issue of Comitis’ signing-up with sports betting company SportPesa as shirt sponsors in defiance of league directives and a seven-year-old resolution.

The board of governors could decide on either a fine‚ a suspension or expulsion in a matter that has pitted Comitis head-to-head against the PSL’s all-powerful chairman Irvin Khoza.

Thabo Matlaba is SA's Philip Lahm‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic called Thabo Matlaba the “Philipp Lahm of South African football” and suggested the free-running fullback ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Comitis had been warned against doing a deal with the Bulgarian-owned betting company‚ who are also sponsors of English Premier League club Everton and several teams in East Africa‚ where they do extensive business.

The league has no specific rules prohibiting sports betting companies as sponsors but its does require clubs to seek permission first.

Comitis did not and went ahead with signing the sponsorship deal and the team wearing the firm’s logo on the club’s livery despite a warning from the PSL before City’s first match of the season in the MTN8 against Polokwane City last month.

City have worn SportPesa’s logo on their shirt in their four subsequent matches and were expected to do so again in Wednesday night’s match at home against Kaizer Chiefs.

Once again it's up to Sundowns to restore faith in SA football

Hlompo Kekana relishes the challenges posed by the more tactical‚ less unpredictable North African teams‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ captain has said about ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Consequently‚ the league has thrown the book at Comitis and evoked its Rule 9.16.

This gives the PSL the power “to suspend‚ fine‚ terminate the membership of or otherwise sanction a deal with any Member Club‚ Member Club Official‚ Player or individual falling under the jurisdiction of the League for infringing the NSL Handbook or for engaging in acts of misconduct‚ improper practices‚ acts of defiance‚ or for bringing the League into disrepute”.

A full session of the board of governors met a fortnight ago to discuss the matter and now convene again to pass judgment.

Past still haunts Orlando Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates are still haunted by their recent flops and it will take time before they show a more confident and expansive side to their playing ...
Sport
2 hours ago

All clubs have a vote in the matter with 10 votes for the PSL teams and two each for the NFD sides.

A resolution was passed seven years ago that PSL club would not take on sports betting companies as sponsors until the league had investigated the issue more thoroughly‚ but this investigation was never carried out.

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Cape Town City face sanction‚ or even expulsion‚ over shirt sponsor Soccer
  2. Alverez vs GGG more worthwhile than Mayweather-McGregor circus, says Ndou Sport
  3. Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown Rugby
  4. Past still haunts Orlando Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  5. Sharks reshuffle for tough trip to Kimberley for Griquas clash Rugby

Latest Videos

Plenary, National Council of Provinces, 13 SEPTEMBER 2017
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...

Related articles

  1. Thabo Matlaba is SA's Philip Lahm‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  2. Once again it's up to Sundowns to restore faith in SA football Soccer
  3. Past still haunts Orlando Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  4. Peter Butler's coaching style was 'too English' for Platinum Stars Soccer
  5. Man United star Paul Pogba faces spell on the sidelines with hamstring injury Soccer
  6. Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated team, says coach Conte Soccer
  7. Annoyed Mourinho warns Man United players against 'fantasy football' Soccer
  8. PSG's Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani run riot at Celtic Soccer
  9. Bafana will replay Senegal due to match manipulation Soccer
  10. People think I'm dumb because I'm a soccer player's wife, says Diski Diva ... TshisaLIVE
  11. Fix-it Fellaini gets Man United off the mark Soccer
  12. Dino Ndlovu's side Qarabag hammered by Chelsea in six goals thriller Soccer
  13. Magic Messi leads Barcelona demolition of Juventus Soccer
  14. SuperSport add to Platinum Stars' woes Soccer
  15. Morrison strikes as Orlando Pirates brush Ajax Cape Town aside Soccer
X