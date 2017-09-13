Cape Town City and its owner John Comitis face the possibility of stiff sanction‚ even the possibility of expulsion from the Premier Soccer League‚ over their shirt sponsorship with SportPesa.

That is if a specially convened Board of Governors meeting on Thursday decides to punish City for “defiance” of the organisation’s rules.

The 32 clubs of the top-flight and National First Division meet at a Johannesburg hotel on Thursday to deliberate the issue of Comitis’ signing-up with sports betting company SportPesa as shirt sponsors in defiance of league directives and a seven-year-old resolution.

The board of governors could decide on either a fine‚ a suspension or expulsion in a matter that has pitted Comitis head-to-head against the PSL’s all-powerful chairman Irvin Khoza.