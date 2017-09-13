Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated team, says coach Conte

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte said on Tuesday that he wanted his players to fight for their places as they compete domestically and in Europe in a packed schedule this season.

The Premier League champions returned to Champions League action against Qarabag after failing to qualify last season and Italian Conte used several second-string players as he rotated his squad and allowed them to show their worth.

Chelsea's 6-0 drubbing of the Azeri debutants in Group C gave new signings Davide Zappacosta, captured on deadline day from Torino, and Frenchman Tiemoue Bakayoko the chance to shine, with both players scoring their first goals for the club.

It also allowed former youth team defender Andreas Christensen a taste of the big time and the Dane proved solid and composed at the back.