Chiefs rise from the dead with spectacular win against Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs’ youngest ever player scored on debut after veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala had got the opener to see the club to their first victory of the season as they ended Cape Town City’s 100 percent start with a 2-0 away triumph on Wednesday.

It was a night of history for Wiseman Meyiwa, who at 17 years, eight months and 17 days is the youngest debutant in club history in a league match and then scored, near the end, to loudly announce his arrival on the Premier Soccer League stage.

Tshabalala had put Chiefs ahead just after half-time but they had to weather a massive storm from the home side before Meyiwa made sure of the point with a goal of some maturity.

It was like Hurricane Irma at time as Chiefs sat back and took a battering but with Willard Katsande at his heroic best, their dam wall did not burst in the face of the City storm.

After five successive wins, City’s new coach Benni McCarthy has now tasted a first defeat but more importantly for his opposite number Steve Komphela it was a rare chance for a broad smile.

“How sweet when a youngster plays like this,” he said of Meyiwa’s performance. “He’s got a heart like a lion.”

Home midfielder Teko Modise had the first shot on goal but went wide after eight minutes with a drive from outside the penalty area. The veteran was off the field some 10 minutes later with a groin injury that looks to consign him to the sidelines for some time to come.