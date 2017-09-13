Chiefs rise from the dead with spectacular win against Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs’ youngest ever player scored on debut after veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala had got the opener to see the club to their first victory of the season as they ended Cape Town City’s 100 percent start with a 2-0 away triumph on Wednesday.
It was a night of history for Wiseman Meyiwa, who at 17 years, eight months and 17 days is the youngest debutant in club history in a league match and then scored, near the end, to loudly announce his arrival on the Premier Soccer League stage.
Tshabalala had put Chiefs ahead just after half-time but they had to weather a massive storm from the home side before Meyiwa made sure of the point with a goal of some maturity.
It was like Hurricane Irma at time as Chiefs sat back and took a battering but with Willard Katsande at his heroic best, their dam wall did not burst in the face of the City storm.
After five successive wins, City’s new coach Benni McCarthy has now tasted a first defeat but more importantly for his opposite number Steve Komphela it was a rare chance for a broad smile.
“How sweet when a youngster plays like this,” he said of Meyiwa’s performance. “He’s got a heart like a lion.”
Home midfielder Teko Modise had the first shot on goal but went wide after eight minutes with a drive from outside the penalty area. The veteran was off the field some 10 minutes later with a groin injury that looks to consign him to the sidelines for some time to come.
Chiefs had two good chances in the first half – first when Philani Zulu was unmarked at the back post but drove his shot wide, only for defender Robyn Johannes to block it and put it back into play where it was perfectly set up for Kgotso Moleko to finish, but he missed a golden chance.
Bongolethu Jayiya, making his Chiefs’ debut and playing against his old club, struck the woodwork in the 34th minute after a quick counter, cutting inside from the wing but hitting the outside of the post.
At the other end, Ayanda Patosi’s mazy run almost set up a chance for Sibusiso Masina, who had come on for Modise, but he was thwarted by a timely tackle from Willard Katsande.
Early in the second half, Tshabalala made it 1-0 with a left footed drive as City made the mistake of giving him space in the penalty box.
Then came the siege by the home side with countless opportunity notably for Ayanda Patosi, who missed several volleys and free kick chances.
With 10 minutes to go Chiefs broke free and Meyiwa added his name to the history books as he tucked away the second.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE