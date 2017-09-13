Man United star Paul Pogba faces spell on the sidelines with hamstring injury

Paul Pogba faces "a few weeks" on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in Manchester United's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday, manager Jose Mourinho has said.

Pogba was taken off after 18 minutes against the Swiss team at Old Trafford and the French midfielder looks certain to miss United's Premier League clash at home against Everton on Sunday.

"I don't know. I just know from experience it's a muscular injury. In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think," Mourinho told the club's website (www.manutd.com).