Orlando Pirates are still haunted by their recent flops and it will take time before they show a more confident and expansive side to their playing style‚ predicts new coach Milutin Sredojević.

“The ghost of the past is still present with us‚ it is chasing us still‚” Sredojevic said in a reference to a still obvious timidity in Pirates’ play in what is a hangover from their horror last season when they finished without any silverware again and missed out on a top eight place.

He continued: “But we want to chase away that ghost to be able to play a different way.

“However it is deep in the mind of the players and they are cautious when they have a lead‚ naturally retreating back to protect this small credit.”