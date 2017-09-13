PSG's Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani run riot at Celtic

Paris St Germain's attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were all on the scoresheet as they tore Celtic apart to lead the French club to a 5-0 rout in their Champions League Group B opener on Tuesday.

The world's most expensive frontline produced a potent display of force to sweep Celtic aside, inflicting the heaviest home European defeat on the Scottish side.

PSG, who have so often flattered to deceive among Europe's elite, looked genuine contenders to make a run for the title as they mercilessly picked apart their opponents.

Neymar, making his first European appearance for PSG after his world-record move from Barcelona, orchestrated proceedings, ably assisted by teenager Mbappe and experienced Cavani, the other two members of PSG's exciting forward trio.

All three were on target in an explosive first half, before an own goal from Mikael Lustig and a second from Uruguayan Cavani wrapped up proceedings late in the contest.