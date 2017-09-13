Soccer

PSG's Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani run riot at Celtic

13 September 2017 - 09:58 By Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar (C) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (R) after scoring the opening goal of the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Celtic Park in Glasgow, on September 12, 2017.
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar (C) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (R) after scoring the opening goal of the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Celtic Park in Glasgow, on September 12, 2017.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Paris St Germain's attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were all on the scoresheet as they tore Celtic apart to lead the French club to a 5-0 rout in their Champions League Group B opener on Tuesday.

The world's most expensive frontline produced a potent display of force to sweep Celtic aside, inflicting the heaviest home European defeat on the Scottish side.

PSG, who have so often flattered to deceive among Europe's elite, looked genuine contenders to make a run for the title as they mercilessly picked apart their opponents.

Neymar, making his first European appearance for PSG after his world-record move from Barcelona, orchestrated proceedings, ably assisted by teenager Mbappe and experienced Cavani, the other two members of PSG's exciting forward trio.

All three were on target in an explosive first half, before an own goal from Mikael Lustig and a second from Uruguayan Cavani wrapped up proceedings late in the contest.

Dino Ndlovu's side Qarabag hammered by Chelsea in six goals thriller

Dino Ndlovu’s dream of facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions turned into something of a nightmare on Tuesday when his Azerbaijan ...
Sport
12 hours ago

"I'm very happy. It was a fantastic match and I'm happy for the team. It was an important win," Neymar told reporters.

Asked about Mbappe, he said: "It's always a pleasure to play with great players, even though he's young. For me, he's a great player and he has the potential to improve even more."

Cavani added: "We stayed focused throughout, not just when we were attacking but when we defended too. It was the perfect match, the match we had to play here to get the three points."

FRIGHTENING FORWARDS

PSG, who crave the Champions League title, have assembled the most expensive strikeforce in history with $265.60 million spent on Neymar and on-loan Mbappe, who will move permanently for about 180 million euros next year, joining in the close season to a heady fanfare.

Along with Cavani, a relative snip having joined in 2013 for 64 million euros, they terrorised a fragile Celtic rearguard, who were powerless as the French side poured forward.

Magic Messi leads Barcelona demolition of Juventus

A mesmeric Lionel Messi scored twice and inspired Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Juventus as the Catalans got off to a flying start in Champions League ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Neymar opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he cut in from the left of the penalty area and lifted the ball expertly over keeper Craig Gordon, having been slid in by the excellent Adrien Rabiot.

The Qatari-owned visitors doubled the lead after 34 minutes when a cross from the right was headed back across goal by Neymar and fired into the roof of the net by 18-year-old French striker Mbappe after Cavani had missed his kick.

The game was over as a contest before halftime when Jozo Simunovic pulled back Cavani, who picked himself up to score from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

Neymar was guilty of a glaring miss in a second half that looked like fizzling out with no further goals until Lustig shinned a cross into his own net with seven minutes remaining and Cavani then stooped to angle a superb header past Gordon.

Fix-it Fellaini gets Man United off the mark

Substitute Marouane Fellaini proved an unlikely source of inspiration as Manchester United comfortably defeated Basel 3-0 on their return to the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

"It's a phenomenal squad that Paris have but I was proud of the players in the second half and the supporters were terrific tonight, they kept encouraging us," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

PSG, who were quarter-finalists in four successive seasons before falling to a remarkable Barcelona comeback in the last 16 last year, next host Bayern Munich in a mouthwatering clash on Sept. 27, when Celtic visit Anderlecht.

Most read

  1. Springboks vs All Blacks ticket touts face online shutdown Rugby
  2. Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated team, says coach Conte Soccer
  3. Annoyed Mourinho warns Man United players against 'fantasy football' Soccer
  4. 'New' Boks all set to face the mighty All Blacks Rugby
  5. PSG's Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani run riot at Celtic Soccer

Latest Videos

Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
975 learners receive bicycles to travel to school

Related articles

  1. Bafana will replay Senegal due to match manipulation Soccer
  2. Fix-it Fellaini gets Man United off the mark Soccer
  3. Dino Ndlovu's side Qarabag hammered by Chelsea in six goals thriller Soccer
  4. Magic Messi leads Barcelona demolition of Juventus Soccer
  5. SuperSport add to Platinum Stars' woes Soccer
  6. Morrison strikes as Orlando Pirates brush Ajax Cape Town aside Soccer
  7. World Cup ticket sales start Thursday Soccer
  8. Golden Arrows will be another tough nut to crack for struggling Wits Soccer
  9. Kaizer Chiefs fans brace themselves for bumpy ride as PSL action returns Soccer
  10. Rampant Manchester City ready to march on Feyenoord Soccer
  11. McCarthy forced to shuffle deck ahead of ailing but unpredictable Chiefs visit Soccer
  12. Prudent Real Madrid remain Champions League favourites Soccer
  13. SAFA opts against appealing FIFA order to replay tainted Senegal match Soccer
  14. Champions League to test Klopp's progress at Liverpool Soccer
  15. MTN8 final venue headache for PSL as Cape Town City call for neutrality Soccer
  16. 'Genius' Tau dims stars Soccer
  17. Benni sends stern warning to ailing Amakhosi Soccer
  18. Sundowns too strong for Free State Stars Soccer
  19. Cape Town City name Robyn Johannes as the club's new captain Soccer
  20. OPINION: Moeneeb Josephs' emotional rebuke of his colleagues should be taken ... Soccer
X