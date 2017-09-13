Razor sharp Arrows stun limping Wits

It is not pretty for league champions when, in an already a difficult start to their season, they are bossed for much of a game at home by a team with only a percentage of their resources.

Bidvest Wits have been patchy suffering from their 2016-17 Absa Premiership triumph hangover, and slipped to another home defeat in 2017-18, 3-1 against the compact organisation and strong running of Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Lerato Lamola put the KwaZulu-Natal visitors into the lead in the 33rd minute before Amr Gamal equalised for Wits in the 38th. Zolani Nkombelo stunned Wits again in the 55th.

Substitute Nduduzo Sibiya rubbed salt into a roastie with a fine third in the 90th.

The last game between these teams at this ground, a season-opening MTN8 quarterfinal, was played at such an unbelievable pace that it all went a little haywire - four goals, five red cards and a come-from behind penalty shootout won by Wits.

The first half of Wednesday's match-up was played at no less speed, though with a lid on the insanity.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt, trying to resolve a troublesome central defence that has been the source of his champions' patchy start, switched to a 3-5-2 system.

Phumlani Ntshangase came in as one of the three centrebacks alongside Thulani Hlatshwayo and Slavko Damjanovic. Reeve Frosler and Bokang Tlhone were the wingbacks.

But Wits still looked clanky. They could not control the midfield and press Arrows back.Whatever the formations were, the two teams simply went at each other.

Arrows' dangerous frontline and their fast, penetrative, hard running troubled Wits' new-look defence.