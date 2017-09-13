Thabo Matlaba is SA's Philip Lahm‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic called Thabo Matlaba the “Philipp Lahm of South African football” and suggested the free-running fullback was now destined to be a jack-of-all-trades for the club in the coming season.

Matlaba played in a central midfield role on Tuesday as Pirates beat Ajax Cape Town 1-0 at Orlando Stadium to record a second home win of the season and move to seven points out of a possible nine in the early stages of the new Premier Soccer League season.

“I need to tell you that I recognise him as a player who is the Philipp Lahm of South African football. He can play as a right or a left fullback; he can play in the middle. His work rate is high‚” said the new Bucs boss.