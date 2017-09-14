Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats

South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup qualifier defeats to Cape Verde have seen them plummet down the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday‚ dropping 14 places to number 80 in the world.

The losses that likely ended their bid to reach Russia 2018 have seen Cape Verde shoot up a staggering 47 places and leap-frog Bafana Bafana‚ who are now listed as the 18th best team on the African continent.

That is well below SAFA’s stated aim of being regularly in the top three on the CAF list and within the top 20 in the world.