Soccer

Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats

14 September 2017 - 13:38 By Nick Said
Stuart Baxter coach of South Africa during the World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde on the 05 September 2017 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Stuart Baxter coach of South Africa during the World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde on the 05 September 2017 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup qualifier defeats to Cape Verde have seen them plummet down the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday‚ dropping 14 places to number 80 in the world.

The losses that likely ended their bid to reach Russia 2018 have seen Cape Verde shoot up a staggering 47 places and leap-frog Bafana Bafana‚ who are now listed as the 18th best team on the African continent.

That is well below SAFA’s stated aim of being regularly in the top three on the CAF list and within the top 20 in the world.

FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match

FIFA has agreed to pay a minimum of R5 million to the South Africa Football Association (Safa) to cover the costs of the tainted 2018 World Cup ...
Sport
3 hours ago

It is Bafana’s lowest ranking since they slipped to number 87 in 2012‚ with the team’s average ranking since the start of the Rankings in 1993 being 51.

Egypt stay top of the African list‚ with Tunisia now having moved into second place ahead of Senegal.

DR Congo and a resurgent Nigeria round out the top five‚ with Ivory Coast‚ for so long the top team on the continent‚ now in ninth.

SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble will meet beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday to discuss the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Germany have moved back to the top of the global list‚ followed by Brazil‚ Portugal‚ Argentina and Belgium.

Poland‚ Switzerland‚ France‚ Chile and Colombia round out the top ten.

Central American side Guatemala endured the biggest fall this month‚ dropping 31 places to number 131‚ while the top climbers were Cape Verde thanks to their Bafana double.

Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision

Senior South Africa Football Association (Safa) officials will travel to Switzerland in the coming days to voice their unhappiness with Fifa after ...
Sport
21 hours ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. Dale Steyn opts out of comeback game Cricket
  3. Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats Soccer
  4. Fernando Alonso gives McLaren chance to make him a winner Sport
  5. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer

Latest Videos

Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...

Related articles

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  3. Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision Soccer
  4. Once again it's up to Sundowns to restore faith in SA football Soccer
  5. Peter Butler's coaching style was 'too English' for Platinum Stars Soccer
  6. Kaizer Chiefs fans brace themselves for bumpy ride as PSL action returns Soccer
  7. SAFA opts against appealing FIFA order to replay tainted Senegal match Soccer
  8. Manyama delighted after making his debut for Turkish side Konyaspor Soccer
  9. Upstart student Benni McCarthy hands teacher Gavin Hunt another defeat Soccer
  10. ... And now the madcaps at Fifa pull an Italian job on SA's World Cup hopes Sport
  11. Where to now for Bafana Bafana as World Cup hopes go up in smoke? Sport
X