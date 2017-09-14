Chippa United have appointed Teboho Moloi as caretaker coach to replace the fired Dan Malesela‚ the Premier Soccer League club announced on Thursday.

“We confirm Teboho Moloi as caretaker coach‚ effective immediately...‚” the club said on their official Twitter account.

The former Orlando Pirates long-time assistant coach first joined the Chilli Boyz at the beginning of June to be Malesela's second in command having parted ways with the Buccaneers at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.