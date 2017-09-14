Cape Town City's disciplinary matter over their shirts sponsorship will go to arbitration‚ as was resolved by a meeting of the Premier Soccer League's board of governors in Kempton Park on Thursday.

The PSL are at odds with City over signing a sponsorship with a sports betting company in defiance of league directives and a seven-year-old resolution.

There was even the possibility of the club being expelled from the PSL.

TimesLIVE is informed that the matter will go to a disciplinary hearing‚ but in the form of arbitration.

This is to avoid the potentially lengthy process of City appearing before a PSL disciplinary committee then appealing‚ then arbitration.