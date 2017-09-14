Hunt left pulling his hair in frustration as Wits continue to struggle

Bidvest Wits are at their wits’ end.

Apart from the neat‚ if somewhat obvious‚ play on words‚ that brief statement must capture up to some extent the challenges that a poor start to the season have presented for league champions Wits.

Six games played in 2017-18‚ and just one of them won‚ but not even from open play.

And the team Wits beat in a season-opener where Hunt’s team fought back from 2-0 down in both normal time and the penalty shootout of their MTN8 quarterfinal – Lamontville Golden Arrows – returned to Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night and blew the Clever Boys off the pitch 3-1.