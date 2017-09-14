Lebohang Maboe one of the shining lights at Maritzburg United

Those closely associated with Maritzburg United shouldn’t have much to complain about regarding their start to the 2017/18 league campaign.

After three rounds‚ Maritzburg share the top of the log status with Friday night's visitors Orlando Pirates.

A total of seven out of a possible nine points is not bad a return for the KwaZulu-Natal club known for their regular battles against relegation in the topflight of SA football.

The early positive signs should see the cash-strapped shareholders content with the current state of affairs.

They will be praying that the current form eventually translates to the team sealing a second successive top eight finish come May 2018.