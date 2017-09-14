Soccer

Lebohang Maboe one of the shining lights at Maritzburg United

14 September 2017 - 15:23 By Sazi Hadebe
Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match against Ajax Cape Town at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 23, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match against Ajax Cape Town at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 23, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Those closely associated with Maritzburg United shouldn’t have much to complain about regarding their start to the 2017/18 league campaign.

After three rounds‚ Maritzburg share the top of the log status with Friday night's visitors Orlando Pirates.

A total of seven out of a possible nine points is not bad a return for the KwaZulu-Natal club known for their regular battles against relegation in the topflight of SA football.

The early positive signs should see the cash-strapped shareholders content with the current state of affairs.

They will be praying that the current form eventually translates to the team sealing a second successive top eight finish come May 2018.

FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match

FIFA has agreed to pay a minimum of R5 million to the South Africa Football Association (Safa) to cover the costs of the tainted 2018 World Cup ...
Sport
3 hours ago

As the progress at Maritzburg becomes more and more visible‚ one of the questions being bandied about is who has made the real difference.

Maritzburg were relegated in 2006/07‚ their second season in the PSL.

Since coming back in 2008/09 they never managed a top eight finish until Steve Komphela helped them earn a place in 2014/15.

A similar feat was again achieved with Fadlu Davids (although as an assistant and interim coach) last season.

A novice coach‚ Davids (36) is one of those currently being showered with praise for the way he’s prepared his charges this season.

SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble will meet beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday to discuss the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

The accolades given to Davids are almost identical to those placed on the broad shoulders of another greenhorn – Benni McCarthy - who has also surprised all and sundry with the way he began his coaching career at Cape Town City.

But surely‚ it takes more than one man to transform a team that’s been in the doldrums like Maritzburg.

Finding those responsible for the upturn is not an arduous chore with Davids having managed to polish a couple of young raw diamonds into recognizable future stars.

One of the shining lights is versatile attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe (22) who is in his second season and holding his own against the league's best after joining the club from First Division outfit Mbombela United last season.

Mosimane likens Sundowns' fixtures to a balloon payment on a car

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is targeting a clean sheet when they take on Moroccan side Wydad Athletic in a Caf Champions League ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Breaking into the first team was not easy‚ though‚ for the Ratanda (Gauteng) born Maboe.

After being handed his debut in October he’s never looked back.

These days if Maboe is not chipping in with some vital goals (he scored three last season)‚ he’s found among those supplying the key final touches to the strikers.

“I’m really pleased with the way I’ve been contributing to the team’s progress‚” said the soft-spoken Maboe on Thursday.

“My goal is to make sure I make the team tick.

"But on top of that‚ scoring is one of the main tasks I’ve committed myself to this season.

Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats

South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup qualifier defeats to Cape Verde have seen them plummet down the latest FIFA World Rankings released on ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"I’m eager to score more than I did last season.”

Maboe already has a league goal to his name this season after netting when they beat Platinum Stars 2-0 away from their base.

Who can forget another cracker he slotted when they drew 1-1 away with SuperSport United in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final?

Talking about their fourth league outing‚ they will host (8pm on Friday night at Harry Gwala Stadium)‚ an improved Pirates and Maboe said they will be gunning for nothing less than three points.

Komphela admits Chiefs played defensively in a bid to get a much-needed win against City

Never has a Kaizer Chiefs team played as defensively as in Wednesday’s performance against Cape Town City‚ but desperate times call for desperate ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“Our main aim this season is to win all our home matches no matter who we are up against.

"We know that Pirates is a big team but we’ll leave that outside the field‚” said Maboe with some conviction.

Having started this season with the kind of poise he has shown‚ who can dare question Maboe’s positivity about tonight’s encounter against the once mighty Bucanneers?

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. Dale Steyn opts out of comeback game Cricket
  3. Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats Soccer
  4. Fernando Alonso gives McLaren chance to make him a winner Sport
  5. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer

Latest Videos

Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...

Related articles

  1. Ajax Cape Town complete the signing of Burkina Faso defender Ouattara Soccer
  2. Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats Soccer
  3. Mosimane likens Sundowns' fixtures to a balloon payment on a car Soccer
  4. Hunt left pulling his hair in frustration as Wits continue to struggle Soccer
  5. McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled ... Soccer
  6. Komphela admits Chiefs played defensively in a bid to get a much-needed win ... Soccer
  7. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  8. Chippa United ropes in inexperienced Teboho Moloi to replace Dan Malesela Soccer
  9. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  10. Ronaldo back in style for Real, Spurs end Wembley jinx and Liverpool held Soccer
  11. 'I hate side chicks because they are all disrespectful' - Diski Diva's ... TshisaLIVE
  12. Chiefs rise from the dead with spectacular win against Cape Town City Soccer
  13. Chippa United sack coach Dan Malesela Soccer
  14. Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision Soccer
  15. FIFA still resistant to change, says former official Soccer
  16. Cape Town City face sanction‚ or even expulsion‚ over shirt sponsor Soccer
  17. Thabo Matlaba is SA's Philip Lahm‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  18. Once again it's up to Sundowns to restore faith in SA football Soccer
  19. Past still haunts Orlando Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  20. Peter Butler's coaching style was 'too English' for Platinum Stars Soccer
X