Soccer

McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled a 'funeral'

14 September 2017 - 12:36 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy reacts with his bench during the Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy reacts with his bench during the Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Benni McCarthy now heads into unchartered waters as he faces the challenge of picking up his Cape Town City players for the first time after their five-match winning streak was brought to an end by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.

"I think winning five in a row brought a lot of media hype and pressure‚ particularly with people asking when it was going to end.

"But we all go into a job because we want to end up in a higher position than where we started. “In management‚ the worst feeling is losing.

"I can take it because I suffered it as a player.

Chiefs rise from the dead with spectacular win against Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs’ youngest ever player scored on debut after veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala had got the opener to see the club to their first victory of the ...
Sport
14 hours ago

"I know how to take it‚ but how do I get my players to now continue with their positive attitude‚ this positive momentum that we had going?

“I’ve been dreading when we lose‚ asking myself ‘how am I going to keep the players going?’

“When you are winning they think it’s all good and that everything is possible but when they lose they take it really hard. So … we’ll see.”

City had numerous chances as they laid siege to Chiefs’ goal but could not find the net and conceded twice after half-time to have their 100 percent run ended.

Ronaldo back in style for Real, Spurs end Wembley jinx and Liverpool held

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a brace on his return from suspension for Real Madrid, as Tottenham Hotspur ended their Wembley jinx and Liverpool were ...
Sport
2 hours ago

McCarthy said their change room after the match resembled a “funeral”.

“But the players gave all they could and there is not much more I can ask from them.

"It was one of the most exciting PSL matches for a long time. It had everything for the fans.

"One defeat does not make us a bad team.”

City do not have a weekend fixture but face another tough encounter away against Orlando Pirates next Tuesday.

Chippa United ropes in inexperienced Teboho Moloi to replace Dan Malesela

Chippa United have appointed Teboho Moloi as caretaker coach to replace the fired Dan Malesela‚ the Premier Soccer League club announced on Thursday.
Sport
53 minutes ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  3. McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled ... Soccer
  4. New Zealand rugby players denied entry into SA Rugby
  5. Komphela admits Chiefs played defensively in a bid to get a much-needed win ... Soccer

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag

Related articles

  1. Chippa United ropes in inexperienced Teboho Moloi to replace Dan Malesela Soccer
  2. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  3. Ronaldo back in style for Real, Spurs end Wembley jinx and Liverpool held Soccer
  4. 'I hate side chicks because they are all disrespectful' - Diski Diva's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Chiefs rise from the dead with spectacular win against Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Chippa United sack coach Dan Malesela Soccer
  7. Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision Soccer
  8. FIFA still resistant to change, says former official Soccer
  9. Cape Town City face sanction‚ or even expulsion‚ over shirt sponsor Soccer
  10. Thabo Matlaba is SA's Philip Lahm‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  11. Once again it's up to Sundowns to restore faith in SA football Soccer
  12. Past still haunts Orlando Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  13. Peter Butler's coaching style was 'too English' for Platinum Stars Soccer
  14. Man United star Paul Pogba faces spell on the sidelines with hamstring injury Soccer
  15. Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated team, says coach Conte Soccer
X