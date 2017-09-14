McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled a 'funeral'
Benni McCarthy now heads into unchartered waters as he faces the challenge of picking up his Cape Town City players for the first time after their five-match winning streak was brought to an end by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.
"I think winning five in a row brought a lot of media hype and pressure‚ particularly with people asking when it was going to end.
"But we all go into a job because we want to end up in a higher position than where we started. “In management‚ the worst feeling is losing.
"I can take it because I suffered it as a player.
"I know how to take it‚ but how do I get my players to now continue with their positive attitude‚ this positive momentum that we had going?
“I’ve been dreading when we lose‚ asking myself ‘how am I going to keep the players going?’
“When you are winning they think it’s all good and that everything is possible but when they lose they take it really hard. So … we’ll see.”
City had numerous chances as they laid siege to Chiefs’ goal but could not find the net and conceded twice after half-time to have their 100 percent run ended.
McCarthy said their change room after the match resembled a “funeral”.
“But the players gave all they could and there is not much more I can ask from them.
"It was one of the most exciting PSL matches for a long time. It had everything for the fans.
"One defeat does not make us a bad team.”
City do not have a weekend fixture but face another tough encounter away against Orlando Pirates next Tuesday.
- TimesLIVE
