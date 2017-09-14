McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled a 'funeral'

Benni McCarthy now heads into unchartered waters as he faces the challenge of picking up his Cape Town City players for the first time after their five-match winning streak was brought to an end by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.

"I think winning five in a row brought a lot of media hype and pressure‚ particularly with people asking when it was going to end.

"But we all go into a job because we want to end up in a higher position than where we started. “In management‚ the worst feeling is losing.

"I can take it because I suffered it as a player.