Soccer

Mosimane likens Sundowns' fixtures to a balloon payment on a car

14 September 2017 - 13:32 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane during the club's media open day at Chloorkop on September 14, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane during the club's media open day at Chloorkop on September 14, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is targeting a clean sheet when they take on Moroccan side Wydad Athletic in a Caf Champions League quarter-final‚ first leg‚ clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mosimane said stopping Wydad from kissing the back of the net would be the best result for the Brazilians and this would enable them to hit the road to Casablanca next week with a massive advantage.

“The worst ever result you can think for us this weekend is that if we don’t score they mustn’t score‚" he said.

"If it’s a draw‚ it must never be a draw with goals.

SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble will meet beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday to discuss the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

"Why do you want people to score here at home?

"You get punished all the time when people score against you at home.”

Throughout the tournament‚ Sundowns have performed admirably on the road and Mosimane is confident that he has a team capable of getting a win in Morocco.

“We have a team to play an away game because we do well in away games.

"I would like to see Sundowns score and not concede here at home.

"We played in Kinshasa and there were 53 000 people in the stadium‚ we went to Addis Ababa and a stadium of 15 000 was packed.

"Esperance in Tunis you get an easy 45 000.

Chippa United ropes in inexperienced Teboho Moloi to replace Dan Malesela

Chippa United have appointed Teboho Moloi as caretaker coach to replace the fired Dan Malesela‚ the Premier Soccer League club announced on Thursday.
Sport
3 hours ago

"We went to Alexandria and they get big crowds - those are games we never lost.”

Mosimane also said that they leave on Monday for the return leg in Morocco and they will stay in North Africa in anticipation of a semi-finals first leg clash which is likely to be against USM Alger of Algeria on September 29.

Sundowns plan of staying in Morocco may be thrown into chaos if favourites USM Alger lose to Clube Ferroviario da Beira over the two legs‚ which would mean the semifinal‚ first leg‚ would take place in Mozambique.

“I believe that USM Alger will beat the Mozambican side Clube Ferroviario but you know football‚" he said.

"We have applied for two visas‚ we have booked to stay for the next two weeks and that the way it is.

FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match

FIFA has agreed to pay a minimum of R5 million to the South Africa Football Association (Safa) to cover the costs of the tainted 2018 World Cup ...
Sport
3 hours ago

"If I don’t book‚ what am I saying to the players?

"We have a positive mentality around the team and we believe that we will make it to the semi-final.

"That’s why the PSL postponed our game which is good but it catches up with you later.

"It’s like a balloon payment on a car‚ you pay less monthly but at the end you have to pay large amount.

"I saw that balloon payment when we came back from the Fifa Club World Cup‚ we were second from the bottom and we ran out of steam in the end.”

Ronaldo back in style for Real, Spurs end Wembley jinx and Liverpool held

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a brace on his return from suspension for Real Madrid, as Tottenham Hotspur ended their Wembley jinx and Liverpool were ...
Sport
5 hours ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. Dale Steyn opts out of comeback game Cricket
  3. Bafana plummet to lowest FIFA ranking in five years after Cape Verde defeats Soccer
  4. Fernando Alonso gives McLaren chance to make him a winner Sport
  5. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer

Latest Videos

Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...

Related articles

  1. McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled ... Soccer
  2. Komphela admits Chiefs played defensively in a bid to get a much-needed win ... Soccer
  3. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  4. Chippa United ropes in inexperienced Teboho Moloi to replace Dan Malesela Soccer
  5. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  6. Ronaldo back in style for Real, Spurs end Wembley jinx and Liverpool held Soccer
  7. 'I hate side chicks because they are all disrespectful' - Diski Diva's ... TshisaLIVE
  8. Chiefs rise from the dead with spectacular win against Cape Town City Soccer
  9. Chippa United sack coach Dan Malesela Soccer
  10. Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision Soccer
  11. FIFA still resistant to change, says former official Soccer
  12. Cape Town City face sanction‚ or even expulsion‚ over shirt sponsor Soccer
  13. Thabo Matlaba is SA's Philip Lahm‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  14. Once again it's up to Sundowns to restore faith in SA football Soccer
  15. Past still haunts Orlando Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  16. Peter Butler's coaching style was 'too English' for Platinum Stars Soccer
  17. Man United star Paul Pogba faces spell on the sidelines with hamstring injury Soccer
  18. Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated team, says coach Conte Soccer
  19. Annoyed Mourinho warns Man United players against 'fantasy football' Soccer
  20. PSG's Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani run riot at Celtic Soccer
X