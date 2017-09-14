Mosimane likens Sundowns' fixtures to a balloon payment on a car

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is targeting a clean sheet when they take on Moroccan side Wydad Athletic in a Caf Champions League quarter-final‚ first leg‚ clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mosimane said stopping Wydad from kissing the back of the net would be the best result for the Brazilians and this would enable them to hit the road to Casablanca next week with a massive advantage.

“The worst ever result you can think for us this weekend is that if we don’t score they mustn’t score‚" he said.

"If it’s a draw‚ it must never be a draw with goals.