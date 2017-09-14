SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble will meet beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday to discuss the national team’s poor performances in the recent back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde.

Bafana’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia now hang by the thinnest of treads and Mumble said Bafana’s performances in the two matches were “totally unacceptable”.

“I am not happy with what happened in the matches against Cape Verde and I am dealing with that issue‚” a visibly upset Mumble said.

“I am meeting with Stuart and we are continuing that conversation about what happened during those two matches.