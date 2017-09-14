Soccer

SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter

14 September 2017 - 11:38 By Mninawa Ntloko
The South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive Dennis Mumble at Safa House on June 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive Dennis Mumble at Safa House on June 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble will meet beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday to discuss the national team’s poor performances in the recent back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde.

Bafana’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia now hang by the thinnest of treads and Mumble said Bafana’s performances in the two matches were “totally unacceptable”.

“I am not happy with what happened in the matches against Cape Verde and I am dealing with that issue‚” a visibly upset Mumble said.

“I am meeting with Stuart and we are continuing that conversation about what happened during those two matches.

'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa CEO Dennis Mumble

The South African Football Association (Safa) have no option but to back Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter in the face of the immense public backlash ...
Sport
6 days ago

"I want to know‚ even if I have to go and talk to each and every single player I will do that.

“I need to know why is it that they played the way they did. As a team‚ we must know‚ we must get to the bottom of this.

“It is not acceptable what happened there and they must know that it is not acceptable. I am making it clear that it is not acceptable.”

Bafana Bafana are now at the bottom of Group D with a single point and their chances will have been further handicapped after Fifa ordered them to replay their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision

Senior South Africa Football Association (Safa) officials will travel to Switzerland in the coming days to voice their unhappiness with Fifa after ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Bafana beat Senegal 2-1 in Polokwane in November 2016‚ but the South Africans have since lost the priceless points after controversial referee Joseph Lamptey was found to have manipulated the outcome of the match.

This puts SA in a precarious position and given that Bafana have not qualified for the World Cup since the 2002 showpiece in South Korea and Japan – they qualified as hosts in 2010 – the thought of failing to get to Russia horrifies Mumble.

“We use this as our prime target for this cycle of the Fifa World Cup. We must qualify for 2018‚” he said.

SAFA opts against appealing FIFA order to replay tainted Senegal match

The South African Football Association will not appeal a Fifa decision that Bafana Bafana need to replay their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against ...
Sport
2 days ago

“We made an announcement that the two key targets were the African Nations Cup and the World Cup. Whatever it is that happened‚ we must now go and get to the bottom of it.”

Mumble acknowledged that Bafana’s chances are now very slim but he remained hopeful that the dire situation could still be rescued if results elsewhere favour South Africa‚ Baxter’s charges keep their end of the bargain by beating Burkina Faso next month and then follow that up with victories against Senegal in the two matches in November.

... And now the madcaps at Fifa pull an Italian job on SA's World Cup hopes

Many thought sanity had finally prevailed in those long dark corridors of football power in Zurich when Sepp Blatter was dragged kicking and ...
Sport
4 days ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  3. McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled ... Soccer
  4. New Zealand rugby players denied entry into SA Rugby
  5. Komphela admits Chiefs played defensively in a bid to get a much-needed win ... Soccer

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag

Related articles

  1. Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision Soccer
  2. Once again it's up to Sundowns to restore faith in SA football Soccer
  3. Peter Butler's coaching style was 'too English' for Platinum Stars Soccer
  4. Bafana will replay Senegal due to match manipulation Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs fans brace themselves for bumpy ride as PSL action returns Soccer
  6. SAFA opts against appealing FIFA order to replay tainted Senegal match Soccer
  7. Manyama delighted after making his debut for Turkish side Konyaspor Soccer
  8. Upstart student Benni McCarthy hands teacher Gavin Hunt another defeat Soccer
  9. ... And now the madcaps at Fifa pull an Italian job on SA's World Cup hopes Sport
  10. Where to now for Bafana Bafana as World Cup hopes go up in smoke? Sport
  11. Safa in race against time to stop FIFA 2018 World Cup LOC from taking final ... Soccer
  12. Question marks over Dean Furman's eligibility for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  13. 'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa ... Soccer
X