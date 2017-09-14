Young gun shoots for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs' youngest player found the net on debut after veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala had opened the scoring to see the club achieving their first victory of the season as they ended Cape Town City's clean slate with a 2-0 away triumph on Wednesday night.

It was an epoch-making night when Wiseman Meyiwa, who, at 17 years, eight months and 17 days old, is the youngest debutant in a league match, scored, announcing his arrival on the Premier Soccer League stage.

Tshabalala had put Chiefs ahead just after halftime but they had to weather a storm from the home side before Meyiwa scored a goal of some maturity.

It was like Hurricane Irma at times as Chiefs took a battering, but with Willard Katsande at his best, the dam wall did not burst in the face of the City storm.

After five successive wins, City's new coach Benni McCarthy has now tasted his first defeat.

But more importantly for his opposite number, Steve Komphela, it was a rare chance for a broad smile.

"How sweet when a youngster plays like this," he said of Meyiwa's performance.

"He's got the heart of a lion."

It is not pretty when the league champions are bossed around for much of a game at home, writes Marc Strydom.

Bidvest Wits, who have been patchy this season, slipped 3-1 to another home defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday night. Lerato Lamola put the KwaZulu-Natal visitors into the lead in the 33rd minute before Amr Gamal equalised for Wits in the 38th.

Zolani Nkombelo stunned Wits again in the 55th and substitute Nduduzo Sibiya rubbed salt into the roastie with a fine third in the 90th minute.