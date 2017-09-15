Soccer

Ajax record first win of the season against Polokwane City in Cape Town

15 September 2017 - 22:42 By Nick Said at Cape Town Stadium
Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town celebrates with his teammates during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town celebrates with his teammates during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Ajax Cape Town calmed their early season jitters with a 2-0 Premier Soccer League victory over Polokwane City at a wet and windy Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Ajax striker Prince Nxumalo provided both goals, the first after a howler from City goalkeeper George Chigova in what was a poor quality game best forgotten by the smattering of fans who braved the elements to attend.

The conditions contributed to the dull encounter, but so did the lack of quality on either side and it looks to be a long season of struggle for both clubs, though the Urban Warriors have at least picked up three points at the fourth time of asking.

Ajax coach Stanley Menzo made three changes from the side that lost 1-0 at Orlando Pirates in midweek, one of those injury-enforced.Rheece Evans was preferred to Erwin Isaacs at right-back, while Nxumalo started up front in the place of Tashreeq Morris.

The loss of Grant Margeman to injury was a blow, with Innocent Nemukondeni taking his place in the team.City also made three changes from the team that lost 2-1 at home to Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday, with Thabang Klaas, Vusi Mngomezulu and Diala Manaka replaced by Mogau Tshehla, Mogamat Jacobs and Walter Musona.

For the 28-year-old Jacobs it was a first appearance in over 18 months after a horrific car accident in March 2016 had left his career in serious jeopardy.

The first half produced little in the way of goal-mouth action, though Nemukondeni did force a comfortable save from Chigova.

The best chance of the half fell to City’s Zimbabwean forward Walter Musona, who found himself one-on-one with Ajax keeper Brandon Petersen, but appeared undecided whether to shoot or play in a teammate and in the end produced a tame shot that drifted wide.

It was as dull a 45 minutes of football as you are likely to find in this season’s PSL.Ajax handed a debut to Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi when he came off the bench 10 minutes into the second period, but still the teams found to difficult to create clear-cut chances.

It always looked likely that any goal on the night would come from an individual error rather than good play and so it proved for Ajax.

With 20 minutes remaining, Uzoenyi’s cross from deep was dropped in the wet conditions by Chigova and Nxumalo pounced to head the loose ball into the net to open his account for the season in what was his first start.

After Sammy Seabi had fluffed an excellent chance to equalise when he blazed over, Nxumalo made the points save, this time with a fine leap from Rodrick Kabwe’s cross.

 - TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

SuperSport held by Zesco but deny the Zambians a crucial away goal

SuperSport United were held to a goalless draw by Zesco United in the first leg CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Toure ends playing career, joins Celtic coaching staff

Kolo Toure has joined Scottish champions Celtic as part of their coaching set-up after announcing his retirement from playing, the club said on ...
Sport
6 hours ago

European champions Real Madrid post higher revenues but profits drop

Real Madrid's revenue grew by almost nine percent last season to 674.6 million euros ($897.2 million), the European champions said on Friday.
Sport
9 hours ago

Football is in Teboho Moloi's DNA‚ says Chippa Mpengesi

Football runs in Teboho Moloi’s DNA‚ and he will receive the full support of Chippa United’s management as the club’s new caretaker-coach‚ Chippa ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ten-man Maritzburg United frustrate Orlando Pirates in goalless draw Soccer
  2. SuperSport held by Zesco but deny the Zambians a crucial away goal Soccer
  3. Pumas upset Western Province with famous win in Nelspruit Rugby
  4. Ajax record first win of the season against Polokwane City in Cape Town Soccer
  5. Boks not scared of All Blacks or history‚ says skipper Etzebeth Rugby

Latest Videos

Mbalula visits notorious Glebelands hostel in KwaZulu-Natal
Eyewitness footage show burning bucket on London underground train

Related articles

  1. SuperSport held by Zesco but deny the Zambians a crucial away goal Soccer
  2. Kolo Toure ends playing career, joins Celtic coaching staff Soccer
  3. European champions Real Madrid post higher revenues but profits drop Soccer
  4. Football is in Teboho Moloi's DNA‚ says Chippa Mpengesi Soccer
  5. Chiefs are playing Wits at the wrong time‚ says Steve Komphela Soccer
  6. 200-game Katsande was told his first Kaizer Chiefs game was 'nonsense' Soccer
  7. Mato Madlala's acting PSL CEO position to be resolved 'this year' Soccer
  8. Tau wants to go back to Club World Cup so Sundowns can 'do better' Soccer
  9. Fifa pledge to pay R5m to fix Bafana's broken heart Soccer
  10. Moses Mabhida Stadium to host the MTN8 final Soccer
  11. City vs PSL standoff over club's shirt sponsorship to go to arbitration Soccer
X