European champions Real Madrid post higher revenues but profits drop

Real Madrid's revenue grew by almost nine percent last season to $897.2 million, the European champions said on Friday.

The results for the 2016/17 financial year, which Real said were without taking into account capital gains from player transfers, were up 8.8 percent on the 620.1 million euros generated the previous season.

Although profits were down from 30.3 million euros to 21.4 million euros, Real said that was due to player bonuses paid for winning the Champions League, La Liga, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.