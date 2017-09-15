Football runs in Teboho Moloi’s DNA‚ and he will receive the full support of Chippa United’s management as the club’s new caretaker-coach‚ Chippa chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has said.

In another dramatic technical staff change from the club that switches coaches at an at times alarming pace‚ Moloi replaces sacked head coach Dan Malesela.

After just three games – one win and two defeats – the impulsive Mpengesi decided to remove Malesela‚ again.

Malesela was put on suspension – officially termed “special leave” – for an almost disastrous brief period from April 26 at the tail end of last season.

As Chippa flirted with relegation Malesela was reinstated and helped steer the Port Elizabeth team to safety in 13th position.