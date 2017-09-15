Mosimane targets clean sheet

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is targeting a clean sheet when they take on Moroccan side Wydad Athletic in a CAF Champions League first-leg quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

He said stopping Wydad from kissing the back of the net would be the best result for the Brazilians. This would enable them to hit the road to Casablanca next week with a massive advantage.

"The worst result you can think for us this weekend is that if we don't score, they mustn't score," he said. "If it's a draw, it must never be a draw with goals. You get punished when people score against you at home."

Mosimane is confident that he has a team capable of getting a win in Morocco. "We have a team to play an away game because we do well in away games, but I would like to see Sundowns score and not concede here at home.

Sundowns leave on Monday for the return leg in Morocco.