Mamelodi Sundowns forward star Percy Tau is determined to add the second Caf Champions League winners medal to his collection in less than two years.

The Brazilians are on course to win back-to-back continental titles. Tau is fully aware that to achieve their mission they first have to negotiate a way past Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic of Casablanca in the quarterfinal‚ first leg clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

“I think I have developed a good relationship with the Champions League and I will be very happy to win it again‚” the 23-year-old said as Sundowns prepared for the all-important match in which coach Pitso Mosimane said they have to keep a clean sheet in at all costs.

“We know as a team that it is not going to be easy but we just have to work hard to progress to the next round. We are looking forward to the match – it is an opportunity embrace and we are prepared for it.

“Winning this tournament is one of our goals because it will help us to go back to the Club World Cup. We need to go back there and do better than last year.

“The Club World Cup is one of the biggest club tournaments and as a player you always cherish those moments.”

Just like last season‚ Tau has played an important role for the Brazilians to reach this stage of the competition. He cherishes the continental experience he has accumulated at a still young age.

“I am a bit experienced now and I have a few medals‚ which includes the biggest one on the continent.

“I am just not sure whether people will get the same picture of me looking at my medal during the trophy presentation like it happened last time‚” he added with a smile in reference to an image that turned him into an overnight Twitter sensation.

Tau said he enjoys working with Mosimane‚ who he said has had a huge influence on his career and personal life.

“His influence on me has been great because he has changed a lot of things in my game‚ and he has helped me to become a better person‚” the player said.

“He still demands more from me so that I can continue to improve. I am grateful to have a coach like him because he gave me my first professional exposure and I will always be grateful for the opportunities that he still gives me.

“He showed trust in me when I first arrived to the first team when at the age of 20 years old and I have been on this journey with him.”