Toure ends playing career, joins Celtic coaching staff

Kolo Toure has joined Scottish champions Celtic as part of their coaching set-up after announcing his retirement from playing, the club said on Friday.

Former Ivory Coast defender Toure, who played for Celtic last season after spells with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, joins as Technical Assistant.

"This is great news for Celtic that we are able to bring a man of Kolo's experience into our coaching team," manager Brendan Rodgers said on the club's website.