2. THE SPINOFFS FROM THE INJURIES

Coach Gavin Hunt initially tried to rush new signing Slavko Damjanovic into service in place of Mkhwanazi‚ who got a red card 21 minutes into Wits’ first game – the MTN8 penalties win against Golden Arrows – where the Montenegrin looked bewildered by the pace of the SA game.

Then Hunt had to turn back to Bongani Khumalo. The former Bafana Bafana captain may be hugely experienced‚ but in all honesty only barely managed to steer Wits to the league title last season in Mkhwanazi’s absence. At one stage early this season Hunt went as far as to say that his side needed to cut out the individual errors at the back‚ and that there was‚ “only one man doing it”.

Then Damjanovic came back. Most recently‚ Phumlani Ntshangase was deployed in a three-man defence alongside the Damjanovic and Thulani Hlatshwayo.

It's all been disruptive and the central defence has been a mess.

Moeneeb Josephs‚ at 37‚ this season has just not looked himself and has struggled to command his area in Keet’s absence‚ adding to the uncertainty at the back.