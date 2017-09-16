Soccer

Sale of PSL club Platinum Stars to be announced on Wednesday

16 September 2017 - 15:38 By Marc Strydom
Platinum Stars’ sale to Rustenburg businessman Thabo Mokgatle will be announced on Wednesday‚ TimesLIVE is informed.

The announcement of the sale by Stars’ long-time owners‚ the Royal Bafokeng Nation‚ is scheduled to be made at a press conference at Kedar Lodge outside Rustenburg.

Mokgatle – a businessman from the township of Phokeng‚ where Stars’ home ground‚ Royal Baofokeng Sports Palace‚ is situated – is believed to have the intention of bringing greater financial clout to the North West Province Premier Soccer League club.

Stars have struggled to provide financial outlay to their coaches in recent seasons to make significant signings and hang onto their top players.

Mokgatle‚ apparently a cousin to Royal Bafokeng King Leruo Molotlegi‚ reportedly owns EK Holdings‚ a software company that services the mining industry.

Platinum Stars general manager Senzo Mazingisa could not be reached for comment.

