Unbeaten Baroka join leaders Maritzburg at the top of PSL log

Baroka FC joined early season leaders Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates as co-leaders of the Absa Premiership log standings with a hard fought 1-0 win over visiting Free State Stars on Saturday afternoon.

Botswana international Mpho Kgaswane broke the hearts of the travelling Stars's fans with a late deflected strike to hand Bakgaga a second win in a row after their win away at Chippa United in their last match.

Having drawn their opening two matches of the season, against Polokwane City (0-0) and Orlando Pirates (1-1), Bakgaga dispatched Chippa 3-1 and they are now unbeaten in the league so far and sitting pretty at the top of the standings.

Baroka are now second on the PSL log with 8 points from four matches and trail leaders Maritzburg United, also on 8 points, only on goal difference.

Kgoloko Thobejane's side will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to the Free State Stadium on Wednesday September 20 for a clash with Bloemfontein Celtic. - TimesLIVE