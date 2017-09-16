A total of six matches without a win at the start of a new season is fate that has never before befallen a reigning Premier Soccer League champion.

Bidvest Wits are setting a new‚ and unwanted record‚ as they get the defence of their league title‚ plus their MTN8 trophy from last year‚ off to a pedestrian start.

They began with a home draw in the quarter-final of the MTN8 against Lamontville Golden Arrows (advancing on post-match penalties) before losing to Cape Town City in the opening game of the new league campaign. They then drew at Free State Stars‚ followed by successive losses to Cape Town City in the MTN8 semifinals and losing to Arrows at home in the league on Wednesday.

Failure to post a victory in Saturday’s match against Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City (kickoff: 6pm) will extend the winless streak to seven and suggest a slump for the champions‚ just a handful of months after they claimed the title.