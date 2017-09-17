Steve Komphela was incensed at his integrity being brought into question by an opposing team official as Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits’ 1-1 Absa Premiership draw on Saturday concluded with heated altercations between officials.

A comment by a Wits official‚ COO Jonathan Schloss‚ after the final whistle at FNB Stadium drew an angry response from Amakhosi coach Komphela.

After that Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung and Wits’ CEO Jose Ferreira were seen in a heated discussion.

An incensed Komphela referred in his post-match television interview to the official in question‚ Schloss‚ as “Umlungu” (white man).

In the joint post-match press conference‚ Komphela was asked to elaborate on his view of the events that took place.

He stressed that Wits coaching counterpart Gavin Hunt had not been involved.

“Gavin is a very close friend of mine. Nothing happens between coaches‚” Komphela said.

“But there’s just people around the game who just destroy things.

“Just after the match‚ walking through the referees‚ it’s our responsibility as coaches‚ whether you lost or won or drew‚ to shake hands and greet.

“I was trying to greet the referees‚ then there was an uproar that‚ 'Ja‚ you Steve this and that’.

“But it's not for the first time.

"I have submitted a report to the coach here‚ detailing him about the individual. And I requested the coach to address the individual.

“Because it would be highly disrespectful of me to confront one of their staff members when he (Hunt) is here.

“Even last season‚ when Wits came here for the final match‚ when they were here to collect the trophy after a lot of hard work‚ I got the same remark from the same individual.

“And I don’t think it is fair on me because‚ listen‚ I never hurt anybody.

“I’m highly respecting.

And when somebody does not have respect‚ I don’t think that I need their disrespect.”

Trying to smooth the situation‚ Hunt said to Komphela: “You know what you are Steve? You’re a honey badger. Now I want you to go home and Google it.