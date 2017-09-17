That Gavin Hunt is a tough taskmaster has never been in doubt.

But after recently-signed Egyptian striker Ahmed Gamal Amr scored one of the most important goals - a second one in as many league matches - Bidvest Wits have managed this season‚ one would have thought that the mentor would be falling over himself to shower the player with praise.

Not Hunt.

"Fantastic"

That was the only lavish word Hunt offered to describe the 26 year-old's gem of a goal after Amr snatched a point for Wits right at the death in a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amr‚ by the way‚ hardly wasted his touches on the field of play and clearly knows his way to goals‚ having now proved that with two strikes in two league encounters.