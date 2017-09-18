Groin strain prevents Teko Modise from facing former club Orlando Pirates

Teko Modise did not make the flight to Johannesburg on Monday as Cape Town City ventured north for their Premier Soccer league clash with one of the 34-year-old veteran’s former clubs.

A minor groin strain keeps Modise out of Tuesday night’s game against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium after he was forced off early in last Wednesday’s clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

A bitterly disappointed Modise had to leave the field inside the opening 20 minutes of the clash at the Cape Town Stadium‚ which Chiefs won 2-0‚ after twice breaking down with a obvious groin injury.

He suffered a similar complaint in the warm-up before the start of the first fixture of the season - against Polokwane City in the quarter-final of the MTN8 - and had to postpone his debut for his club‚ but that groin strain was on the other side.