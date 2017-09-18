SuperSport United return to domestic action on Tuesday when they host Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ pitting coach Eric Tinkler against his former assistant Teboho Moloi.

The pair were together at Orlando Pirates before Tinkler was axed at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Moloi later left The Buccaneers under a cloud‚ but has now been confirmed as caretaker coach at Chippa following the sacking of Dan Malesela last week.

Moloi started his tenure with a good away point at Platinum Stars on Saturday when the sides played to a 0-0 draw‚ and now faces another stern challenge against Matsatsantsa.

“It was not a good game. Both teams came off big losses in mid-week games. It was just a scrappy affair‚" Moloi said of the Dikwena clash.

“I am happy with this point because Platinum Stars came to give us a run for our money.”

Moloi will now hope to build on that with a performance of more polish after a few more training sessions with the team‚ but will know too that he comes up against a much more deadly opponent.