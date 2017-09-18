United, City grab joint lead

Neighbours Manchester City and Manchester United sit atop the English Premiership table with exactly the same statistics, but City are ahead only because of their luck in the alphabet stakes.

City walloped Watford 6-0 on Saturday and United demolished Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Champions Chelsea are three points adrift of the duo after they played to a goalless draw with Arsenal at home.

Everton had taken the upper hand in the second-half but paid for not taking their chances.

United showed they can soak up pressure and make their opponents pay as they scored three times in the final 10 minutes of the match, with former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku also finding the net.

The other scorers were Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial (from the penalty spot).