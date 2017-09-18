Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he owes debt of gratitude to Bafana

Sundowns overcame insurmountable odds to win a maiden African Champions League last year and they are course to defending their title this year.

Their title defence has had many challenges and the nation’s soccer lovers will have stood aghast at the sight of Morocco side Wydad Athletics’ technical staff charging at their Sundowns counterparts in the closing minutes of a heated African Champions League first leg quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

But while the huge crowd that attended the game gasped at the unusual sight of the match officials desperately trying to prevent the incensed Moroccans from starting a skirmish inside the Brazilians’ technical area‚ Mosimane seemed unfazed by the commotion and had the calm demeanour of a man taking a stroll in his garden.

‘‘I was with the South African Football Association for five years (coaching Bafana Bafana) and I learnt a lot about international football‚ and that helps us here (at Sundowns) now‚” Mosimane said.

‘‘That’s why sometimes it is important to get the experience (on the continent). And that is why I left SuperSport United to join Bafana because I needed to understand international football.

‘‘I spent seven years at SuperSport and I could have stayed there for 10 or 12 years maybe. But what’s the point? I needed to update my programmes and learn.

‘‘So I went to Bafana to understand and learn.

"We played all these North African countries. We played Egypt here (in SA) and Killer (Katlego Mphela) scored the goal here‚ they went away and they never scored.”

North African sides take great pride in intimidating the opposition and they typically upped the tempo after Yannick Zakri gave Sundowns the lead late in the second half with the lone strike that would win the match 1-0.