19 September 2017 - 16:45 By Nick Said
A file photo of Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt (L) shakes hands with his then SuperSport United counterpart Cavin Johnson during the Absa Premiership match at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on August 09, 2014 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Both AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson and his BidVest Wits counterpart Gavin Hunt will be hoping for a change of luck more than anything else when the teams clash in a Premier Soccer League fixture at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

League champions Wits are still seeking a first outright win of the season at what will be the eighth attempt‚ while AmaZulu saw fortune desert them in a 4-1 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend.

That scoreline goes nowhere near to telling the full story of the game‚ in which AmaZulu hit the woodwork four times and were well in the game until injury-time when Golden Arrows scored twice as they caught their opponents on the break.

Johnson knows his side were dominant for large parts of that match and is mystified as to how they did not get something from the game.

“I’ve never seen a game where the ball hits the crossbar and then the post‚ and then the other post and still it comes out‚” Johnson said.

“It doesn’t work‚ but in saying that whether you lose 2-1‚ or 5-1 you still lose the game and we lost the points.

“The scoreline doesn’t tell you what it’s all about. In one moment I thought we did well in the first half. When you hit the bar ... and I think the goalkeeper made two fantastic saves.

“But there’s no time to complain‚ there’s time for recovery. The next game is against Bidvest Wits‚ so we’ve got to make sure we carry on fighting.”

Usuthu will likely be without Zimbabwe international Ovidy Karuru‚ who was forced off in the Golden Arrows fixture‚ while Ghana midfielder Samuel Darpoh is suspended.

The story of Wits’ season so far has been one of soft goals conceded and missed chances‚ but they looked more assured in their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday and were full value for a point.

Whether they can build on that and get a maiden win in Durban is the next question‚ with coach Gavin Hunt admitting they had battled to hit their best form in the opening month of the season.

They will be without experienced defender Nazeer Allie through suspension‚ but will be looking again to Egyptian striker Amr Gamal to lead the line after his fantastic equaliser against Chiefs.

Hunt admits he does not see Gamal as a Golden Boot winner‚ but he performs an important role in bringing others into the game.

“I don’t think he’s prolific but he is a fantastic footballer. You saw him [against Chiefs]. I think he managed to hold the ball well in critical areas for us‚” Hunt said.

AmaZulu won this fixture the last time it was played two years ago in the season they were relegated‚ claiming a 3-1 success after goals by Mbulelo Mabizela‚ Goodman Dlamini and Bongi Ntuli. Papy Faty netted for Wits.

- TimesLIVE

