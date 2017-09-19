Soccer

Chiefs won't discuss whether they've complained to PSL over Wits official's conduct

19 September 2017 - 12:39 By Marc Strydom
An irate Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela struggled to contain himself during his TV post-match interview following his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against ten-man champions Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on 155September 2017.
An irate Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela struggled to contain himself during his TV post-match interview following his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against ten-man champions Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on 155September 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will not discuss whether they will make an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League about the conduct of a Bidvest Wits official at a match at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ the club have said.

Bizarrely‚ Chiefs refused to comment on whether the matter of an altercation between their coach‚ Steve Komphela‚ and Wits’ COO Jonathan Schloss just after the final whistle of the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw will be taken further.

On Sunday Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa had said the club would only know on Monday if they would make an official complaint.

TimesLIVE attempted to contact Maphosa on Tuesday‚ who said he was busy in a meeting and asked for communication by SMS.

Asked in a text message if there had been any update on whether Chiefs would make a complaint‚ Maphosa’s SMS reply was: “We are not talking about that matter champ”.

Komphela was incensed when‚ shaking the hands of the match officials after the game‚ Schloss directed comments at Chiefs’ coach.

“Just after the match‚ walking through the referees‚ it’s our responsibility as coaches‚ whether you lost or won or drew‚ to shake hands and greet‚” Komphela said in his post-match press conference on Saturday.

“I was trying to greet the referees‚ then there was an uproar that‚ 'Ja‚ you Steve this and that’.”

Chiefs were denied a second victory in succession after a poor start to 2017-18 by Egyptian striker Amr Gamal’s late equaliser at FNB for 10-man Wits.

Siphiwe Tshabalala had put Chiefs in the lead following Nazeer Allie’s 44th-minute dismissal for Wits.

It would have been a highly unconvincing victory anyhow. Wits‚ even losing a man before the break‚ had almost all the real chances.

Amakhosi travel to one of the more intimidating venues in the PSL for their next game‚ against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff: 7.30pm).

And if the Soweto giants’ recent form on the field has been lacking‚ perhaps their performance off it reveals a deeper-seated root of Amakhosi’s troubles that stems‚ too‚ from their management.

For to not comment on a matter that was already made public by their coach‚ and is in the open domain‚ smacks of amateurism form the country's biggest sporting team.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Groin strain prevents Teko Modise from facing former club Orlando Pirates

Teko Modise did not make the flight to Johannesburg on Monday as Cape Town City ventured north for their Premier Soccer league clash with one of the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Chiefs to decide on Monday on action to take against Wits official who enraged coach Komphela

Steve Komphela was incensed at his integrity being brought into question by an opposing team official as Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits’ 1-1 Absa ...
Sport
2 days ago

Hunt resists the urge to shower Egyptian striker with praise

That Gavin Hunt is a tough taskmaster has never been in doubt.
Sport
2 days ago

Polokwane City player thought he'd never play football again after horrific car accident

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa is delighted to have midfielder Mogamat Jacobs back on the pitch after 18 months on the sidelines with what ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ready to pick up baton dropped by Bafana and Springboks Soccer
  2. Philander will be noticeable absentee from first Test against Bangladesh Cricket
  3. Chiefs won't discuss whether they've complained to PSL over Wits official's ... Soccer
  4. Francois Louw confirms he’s on standby for the Springboks Rugby
  5. Neymar-Cavani penalty spat a 'war of egos' Soccer

Latest Videos

It’s here: The ‘uBaba ka Duduzane’ remix
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG

Related articles

  1. Sundowns ready to pick up baton dropped by Bafana and Springboks Soccer
  2. Sundowns unfazed by possible hostile reception in Morroco Soccer
  3. Ronaldo back for Real, Deulofeu in for Dembele Soccer
  4. Liverpool 'laughable' under Klopp - Shearer Soccer
  5. Groin strain prevents Teko Modise from facing former club Orlando Pirates Soccer
  6. It's former Orlando Pirates colleagues Eric Tinkler vs Teboho Moloi on Tuesday Soccer
  7. Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he owes debt of gratitude to Bafana Soccer
  8. Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink-driving Soccer
  9. Pirates coach Sredojevich likely to keep Matlaba in his new midfield role Soccer
  10. Polokwane City player thought he'd never play football again after horrific car ... Soccer
X