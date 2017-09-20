Soccer

AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi

20 September 2017 - 21:47 By Marc Strydom
Amazulu players celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match against champions Bidvest Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 20, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Amazulu players celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match against champions Bidvest Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 20, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits' poor start to the season is turning into a nightmare, the Absa Premiership champions capitulating to a dramatic 3-0 defeat against AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.

An at-times ill-tempered match saw AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton red-carded in the 71st minute.

By that stage, though, Wits' evening had capitulated to a stunning strike by Morton in the 11th minute, a poorly-awarded penalty scored by Rhulani Manzini in the 60th, and second strike by the striker in the 62nd.

Wits slipped to a seventh league and cup match without a win in 2017-18.

AmaZulu bounced back from a 4-1 defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Sunday's Durban derby at Princess Magogo Stadium.

Morton's early strike put Wits under pressure in the match. Probing around the edge of, and into Wits' area, Usuthu met them with a solid defense.

A half-clearance fell to Morton six metres outside the penalty box, who controlled and struck a beautiful drive into the top-right corner past a diving Moeneeb Josephs.

AmaZulu increased their lead after Jabulani Ncubeni kicked the ball from two metres away from the defender into the arm of Phumlani Ntshangase in Wits' area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Manzini struck his penalty straight and hard as Josephs dived to his right.

The spot-kick had seemed incorrectly awarded - Ntshangase had not time to remove his arm.

If that manner of providing a soft second seemed unfair to Wits, then the evening fell apart further for the killer goal two minutes later.

Almost from the restart winger Mhlengi Cele showed skill on the left of the field then put through a stunning pass that split Wits open again, putting Manzini through to slam in a fine low finish past Josephs.

Emotions spilled over as Tapelo Nyongo fouled Gabadinho Mhango. Morton got involved, got spat at by Mhango, lost his composure and angrily pushed out at Wits' Malawian forward, who fell to the floor dramatically.

Morton was red-carded, but there was no censure for Mhango.

Other midweek PSL Results:

Tuesday, 19 September:

Orlando Pirates 1 - 0 Cape Town City

SuperSport United 1 - 1 Chippa United

Polokwane City 2 - 3 Free State Stars

Wednesday, 20 September:

Platinum Stars 0 - 1 Lamontville Golden Arrows 

Maritzburg United 0 - 2 Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu 3 - 0 Bidvest Wits

Bloemfontein Celtic 0 - 2 Baroka FC 

 - TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb

After the disasters against Cape Verde‚ Stuart Baxter could scarcely afford naming a squad for Bafana Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium?

Despite returning to Johannesburg after a three-year and six months hiatus‚ Stadium Management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar is confident that Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in the Bafana hotel

Stuart Baxter has played down and even denied the alleged “ringleader” role of midfielder Bongani Zungu in a group of Bafana Bafana players’ hard ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Net closing in on Bafana players who partied hard after Cape Verde defeat

Stuart Baxter will deal with players who reportedly partied hard after Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifying defeat against Cape Verde in Durban ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg Soccer
  2. AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi Soccer
  3. Little to cheer South African cricket fans this festive season Cricket
  4. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
  5. Cautious Bangladesh will not allow themselves to be lulled them into a false ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Thief walks in empty-handed and drives off with Rolls-Royce
Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park

Related articles

  1. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
  2. Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium? Soccer
  3. Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in ... Soccer
  4. Net closing in on Bafana players who partied hard after Cape Verde defeat Soccer
  5. Klopp sick of sloppy Liverpool's miscues after Cup defeat to Leicester Soccer
  6. Azerbaijani-based Dino Ndlovu makes surprise return to Bafana squad Soccer
  7. Referees keeping South African football behind‚ says Benni McCarthy Soccer
  8. Chippa coach Moloi plans to tweak style of play he inherited from 'Dance' Soccer
  9. United coach Tinkler left puzzled by his players' laboured performance Soccer
  10. We will not reveal why Gabuza is not playing‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
X