Azerbaijani-based Dino Ndlovu makes surprise return to Bafana squad

20 September 2017 - 12:16 By Mninawa Ntloko
Qarabag's South African striker Dino Ndlovu (2L) shoots past Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (L), and Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (2R), but fails to score during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Chelsea and Qarabag at Stamford Bridge in London on September 12, 2017.
Image: AFP

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Wednesday surprisingly named Azerbaijani-based striker Dino Ndlovu in the squad to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on October 7.

Ndlovu had been excluded from Bafana despite being one of the form South African strikers playing abroad.

Bafana could only manage a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier in October last year and Ndlovu's rich vein of form will be needed if Baxter's charges are to keep their fading qualifying hopes alive.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD TO FACE BURKINA FASO

GOALKEEPERS: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Wayne Sandilands (Orlando Pirates), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

DEFENDERS: Thami Mkhize (Cape Town City FC), Reeve Frosler, Thulani Hlatswayo (both from Bidvest Wits), Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Morgan Gould (SuperSport United), Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits), Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United).

MIDFIELDERS: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Andile Jali (Oostende), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Phakamani Mahlambi (Al Ahly), Lebohang Manyama (Konyaspor), Thulani Serero SBV Vitessse)

STRIKERS: Dino Ndlovu (Qarabag), Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Lebo Mothiba (Valenciennes).

 - TimesLIVE

