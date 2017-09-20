Soccer

Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg

20 September 2017 - 21:39 By Mark Gleeson at Harry Gwala Stadium
Maritzburg United captain Bevan Fransman looks on during the Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 20, 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Maritzburg United captain Bevan Fransman looks on during the Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 20, 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Gustavo Paez scored the goals but Itumeleng Khune was again the foundation for a fortunate Kaizer Chiefs victory as Steve Komphela’s side won 2-0 for a haul of seven points out of a possible nine from their last three Absa Premiership games.

Chiefs, as had been the case in their last two games against Cape Town City and champions Bidvest Wits, spent much of the game on the back foot but a double from their Venezuelan import ensured they came away with the spoils, however undeserved.

Maritzburg United showed their growing quality but their finishing let them down as they suffered a first Premier Soccer League (PSL) defeat of the new season.

Paez scored on either side of the break but Khune was full value for the man of the match award for another game full of heroics, including a late penalty save.

There might have been a light drizzle over the Harry Gwala Stadium but it did  nothing to dampen the spirits of the 12,000-sell out crowd who certainly got their money’s worth.

The tempo was furious from the start and did not let up until the end.

Paez got the ball rolling as early as the sixth minute with a shot that had Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori at full strength while at the other end Yazid Atouba, on his full debut for the Team of Choice, drilled a free kick off the Chiefs’ wall that had Khune going the wrong way but the keeper still managed to get a volley-ball style hand to keep it from going into his goal.

The goal came after a delightful over the top of the Maritzburg backline by Siphiwe Tshabalala that set Bongoleythu Jayiyaa free. Ofori came out to block him but the ball rebounded for Paez to sweep in and finish.

It could have been 2-0 just 120 seconds later but debutant Kgotso Malope, in for the injured George Maluleka, shot wildly over.

Maritzburg then took over the show and with Lebogang Maboe looking to dictate matters in the midfield, the home side came at a retreating Chiefs.

Khune made difficult saves to deny Atouba (33rd minute), Deolin Mekoa (41st minute) and Evans Rusike in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

The Chiefs skipper almost fluffed a 35th minute free kick from Evans Rusike, failing to get his body behind the ball but still managing to get it to safety.

Maritzburg again dominated after the break but Chiefs killed the match off on the hour when slack marking at a corner allowing Paez to poach a goal in the visitors’ first attack of the second half.

Maritzburg might have set up a grandstand finish when referee Daniel Bennett gave them a fortuitous penalty but Rusike’s effort was turned around the corner by Khune.

It looked a bad call by the referee so justice was served in that instant although overall Chiefs did head off with the air of highway robbers.

Other midweek PSL Results:Tuesday, 19 September:

Orlando Pirates 1 - 0 Cape Town City

SuperSport United 1 - 1 Chippa United

Polokwane City 2 - 3 Free State Stars

Wednesday, 20 September:

Platinum Stars 0 - 1 Lamontville Golden Arrows 

Maritzburg United 0 - 2 Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu 3 - 0 Bidvest Wits

Bloemfontein Celtic 0 - 2 Baroka FC 

 - TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb

After the disasters against Cape Verde‚ Stuart Baxter could scarcely afford naming a squad for Bafana Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium?

Despite returning to Johannesburg after a three-year and six months hiatus‚ Stadium Management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar is confident that Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in the Bafana hotel

Stuart Baxter has played down and even denied the alleged “ringleader” role of midfielder Bongani Zungu in a group of Bafana Bafana players’ hard ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Net closing in on Bafana players who partied hard after Cape Verde defeat

Stuart Baxter will deal with players who reportedly partied hard after Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifying defeat against Cape Verde in Durban ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg Soccer
  2. AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi Soccer
  3. Little to cheer South African cricket fans this festive season Cricket
  4. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
  5. Cautious Bangladesh will not allow themselves to be lulled them into a false ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Thief walks in empty-handed and drives off with Rolls-Royce
Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park

Related articles

  1. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
  2. Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium? Soccer
  3. Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in ... Soccer
  4. Net closing in on Bafana players who partied hard after Cape Verde defeat Soccer
  5. Klopp sick of sloppy Liverpool's miscues after Cup defeat to Leicester Soccer
  6. Azerbaijani-based Dino Ndlovu makes surprise return to Bafana squad Soccer
  7. Referees keeping South African football behind‚ says Benni McCarthy Soccer
  8. Chippa coach Moloi plans to tweak style of play he inherited from 'Dance' Soccer
  9. United coach Tinkler left puzzled by his players' laboured performance Soccer
  10. We will not reveal why Gabuza is not playing‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
X